Teenage boy, armed with a pistol, arrested for allegedly robbing shop of R10,000 clothes

A 19-year-old boy is set to appear in court after he allegedly robbed a clothing shop, armed with this pistol which was not loaded. Picture: SAPS

A 19-year-old boy is scheduled to appear before the Whiteriver Magistrate's Court on Monday, following his arrest in connection with a robbery at a clothing shop at the Lowveld Mall in Hazyview.

The robbery incident happened on Friday, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi.

The alleged robber, from Marite, entered the clothing shop pretending to be a customer on Friday evening.

“He allegedly selected items from the shelves and proceeded to the till to pay. According to information, the items were valued at about R10,000. He then attempted to pay with a bank card, but the transaction could not go through,” said Nkosi.

He then pretended to sort out the problem with his card on his phone.

“When the cashier was still waiting, the suspect took out a firearm and instructed the cashier not to attempt anything. The suspect fled the scene on foot with items from the shop,” said Nkosi.

The cashier immediately screamed for help, and the store manager chased the robber.

The teenager was cornered shortly, with the assistance of the mall security guards.

“He was found with the robbed items and a firearm,” said Nkosi.

“The suspect was taken to Hazyview police station. When police checked the firearm, it was realised that the serial numbers were filled out. It was further realised that the firearm was not loaded.”

The teenager was arrested for business robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police said the firearm will be taken for ballistic processes for further investigation.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrest, highlighting that majority of robberies in the province are committed using firearms which are circulating in the wrong hands.

“The police appreciate the bold move displayed by the store manager and security personnel that assisted in the arrest of the suspect," he said.

