Six KwaZulu-Natal firefighters killed in Boston veld fire

Six firefighters were killed while responding to a veld fire in the Boston area, outside Howick, on Sunday. Picture: Supplied / Midlands EMS

Six firefighters were killed in a veld fire in the Mpophomeni, Boston area under the uMngeni local municipality.

The fire took place on Sunday.

According to Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson their crews were dispatched to the Boston area where multiple firefighters were injured in a veld fire.

“Upon arrival, the paramedics were met with a horrific scene, with multiple patients still on fire and several deceased,” Robertson said.

“Midlands EMS crews, along with Midlands EMS rescue medics, worked to stabilise several patients on the scene while the veld fire continued to rage and firefighting aircraft attempted to douse the flames.”

Robertson said a decision was made to call in additional backup, including an aeromedical helicopter from Netcare 911 with extra equipment to assist on the scene.

Three female firefighters were declared deceased on scene.

“Three firefighters were placed on ventilators on the scene, with one being airlifted to the hospital. Two other patients were also in critical condition, requiring urgent advanced life support treatment.”

Three other patients died in hospital.

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of workers who were fighting a fire in a plantation.

“According to reports received by the department, these brave individuals lost their lives while battling the blaze,” Buthelezi said.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of these courageous workers who were fighting to protect others from harm. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this tragic event and wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

Buthelezi said the incident occurred in an area characterized by difficult terrain, complicating the efforts of the fire and emergency services that were deployed to the scene.

He assured affected farmers that the Provincial Government will do everything possible to ensure that all those people who have no means to help themselves during this difficult time are provided with the necessary assistance.

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in Mpophomeni have registered an inquest docket for investigation, following an incident on a certain farm in Mpophomeni.

"It is alleged that a fire broke out and firefighters were called to extinguish the fire, the fire became uncontrollable and people were trapped. Three were declared dead on the scene while others were conveyed to a nearby hospital. It was later reported that three more people had succumbed to their injuries."

IOL News

*Story has been updated to include comment from the SAPS.