PICS: Elderly women, Sassa employee arrested in connection with disability grant fraud

Three accused, Mphekgwana Elisa Modjadji,59, Lefupane Mahloatlie Mamatome, 58, and Malekutu Walter Ramoshaba, 48, were released on bail after they appeared in court on charges of fraud.

The trio appeared before the Kgapane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo after they were arrested earlier this month.

Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, Limpopo provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said the three were granted bail of R1,000 each.

The state alleges that between May and December last year, two community members went to Bolobedu offices of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to apply for disability grants.

“The two were given the application forms by one of the Sassa officials, so that the forms could be completed by the doctors appointed by government. The forms were then completed but not approved as the two ladies did not qualify for disability grants,” Mmuroa said.

The forms were then resubmitted, with amendments enabling the pair to be approved to receive disability grants.

The matter was subsequently reported to police after a capturing clerk suspected foul play.

The corruption investigation unit of the Hawks was tasked to investigate.

During the investigation, Mmuroa said it was discovered that the handwriting on the re-submitted documents, which had made the amendments, belonged to a Sassa employee.

The case was postponed to August 8 for further investigation.

Last year, IOL reported that the Hawks in Limpopo had arrested 15 people between 28 and 58 years of age in connection with disability grant fraud at Sassa.

At the time, the Hawks said a medical doctor allegedly connived with a Sassa official to enable people who were not disabled to get disability grants.

“Between June and November 2020, the Jane Furse-based medical doctor and the former social grant administrator, at the Jane Furse Sassa offices, who is now a ward councillor allegedly recruited members of the community to apply for a disability grant whereas they were not disabled,” the Hawks said at the time.

“It is further alleged that the doctor would certify on the application forms that the applicants were disabled, and the former Sassa administrator would successfully process the applications.”

