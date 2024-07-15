Manhunt for 20 suspects who ambushed SAPS vehicles, killing a cop and stealing their firearms

Over 20 suspects ambushed three cop cars, opened fire on them and stole their firearms. File Picture

Police in the Eastern Cape have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to the murder of a police constable on Monday morning in Mbizana.

The incident took place at a filling station in the Mbizana CBD, police said.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, the 35-year-old constable and several of her colleagues were returning from a crime scene in three different vehicles.

“According to the information, the members were returning from a crime scene at Ezityatyaneni Locality outside Mbizana when they were ambushed by about 20 suspects next to the filling station.

“The suspects fired shots at the police officials that were in these vehicles and fatally wounded a constable, while other police officials were injured.

“After the shootout, these suspects took the police firearms and tried to explode the filling station safe with no success and fled the scene.”

Police said cases of murder, attempted murders and business robbery have been opened for investigation.

“Detectives from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) will be investigating the case.”

Mawisa said the identity of the deceased constable will be released once his next of kin have been informed.

The Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the attack.

"The killing of the police official while serving the members of the community undermines the efforts by the state to combat and prevent crime.“

IOL News