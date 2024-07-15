Makhaza man sentenced to 16 years for murder and assault

Justice Served: Novangeli Johannes has been sentenced to 16 years for murder and assaults in Makhaza. Picture: SAPS / X (Twitter)

Novangeli Johannes, 55, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of Makamvi Mapikana and 12 months for two counts of attempted murder in a case that has shocked the community of Wetlands Informal Settlement in Makhaza.

The tragic events unfolded in the early hours of Sunday, December 18, 2022. The deceased, 34-year-old Makamvi Mapikana, her husband James (36), and their friends were enjoying a night at their home. Makamvi asked her husband and friends to go with her to Johannes’ house to collect a debt he owed her.

Upon arrival, Johannes became very aggressive and grabbed a kitchen knife. He fatally stabbed Makamvi in the neck and seriously injured her husband and their friend, Patrick Msolo, 30. The victims were taken to Khayelitsha Day Hospital, where Makamvi later died from her injuries.

A murder case was registered on December 19, 2022, and Johannes was apprehended the next day. He faced charges of murder and two counts of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and appeared in Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on December 22, 2022.

On July 10, 2024, Johannes was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years of direct imprisonment for murder. Additionally, he received 12 months of direct imprisonment for each count of attempted murder. He has also been declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) management commended Detective Constable Madolo for his dedication to the case.

The SAPS has assured the community that such violence will not be tolerated, promising that those responsible will face full legal consequences.

