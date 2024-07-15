KZN teen, arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting 6-year-old, linked to 2023 murder of 8-year-old girl

Residents protested outside the court where the accused appeared. MEC for Social Development, Mbali Shinga, who attended the hearing, urged the angry community to allow court proceedings to take place without interference. Picture: Supplied

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court on charges relating to the rape and assault of six-year-old girl in KwaZulu-Natal. The same teenager is allegedly linked to another attack on a young girl, whose decomposing body was found near a river.

On Monday, provincial MEC for Social Development, Mbali Shinga, attended the court case where she asked for calm following a protest outside the Umzumbe Magistrate's Court.

It is alleged that the teen attacked the six-year-old while she was walking home from school.

In a statement, the department said the teen allegedly raped and assaulted the girl, and left her for dead.

The case was heard in camera by Magistrate P Louwrens and state prosecutor, Asanda Madlala, with MEC Shinga, the families involved and other concerned parties present. The accused faces charges of kidnapping, attempted murder, sexual assault and murder. The suspect was remanded in custody and will appear in court on July 29.

Meanwhile, the same boy is allegedly linked to the murder of eight-year-old Sinethemba Ngcece Sibiya. The young girl was reported missing and her body found days later in a state of decomposition near a local river.

Following outrage from the community, Shinga urged residents to allow court proceedings to take place without interference.

“We urge our communities to be more vigilant and ensure that the rights of children are protected at all times. As the Department of Social Development, we will stand behind the communities to curtail the scourge of gender-based violence,” Shinga said.

She added that counselling with continue with the affected community and Childline will also monitor the survivor.

The MEC said the department will also address the needs of the offender and provide support to his family.

