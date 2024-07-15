KZN shootings: Two men killed in separate shootings in Chatsworth and Merebank

The car was found on the railway tracks as it veered off the M41 Higginson Highway in Chatsworth. Picture: Supplied

Two men were found killed in separate incidents following deadly shootings in Durban on Monday morning.

According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, they responded to reports of a serious collision on the M1 Higginson Highway near the unit 5 offramp in Westcliff, Chatsworth around 6am.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene and saw the vehicle extensively damaged on the railway tracks below.”

He said paramedics made their way down to the vehicle and found a single occupant in the vehicle.

A man was found dead on the M41 Higginson Highway, after his car veered off the road. Paramedics found he had sustained a single gunshot wound. Picture: ALS Paramedics

“On examination it was found that a male, believed to be in his twenties, had sustained a gunshot wound to the head as well as associated injuries from the accident.

“Unfortunately the man had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

He said at this stage the events leading up to both the shooting and accident are unknown, however, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.

A shooting incident on Basil February Road left one man dead. Picture: ALS Paramedics

At around the same there was another incident on Basil February Road under the M4 bridge in Merebank.

Jamieson said when paramedics arrived on scene, the SAPS had the area cordoned off.

“Paramedics were shown to a male, believed to be in his forties, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his head.

“Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

The South African Police Service has been approached for comment regarding both shooting incidents, and comment will be added once received.

IOL News