Joshlin Smith: Case will be heard in the Western Cape High Court

Joshlin Smith has been missing since Monday, February 19. Picture: Supplied

The matter against the four people accused of being behind the disappearance of Joshlin Smith appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Hundreds of people protested outside, continuing the call for Joshlin’s safe return.

The Grade 1 learner from Diazville Primary School has been missing since February 19.

She has been missing for 147 days.

Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appolis, Stevano van Rhyn, and Lourentia Lombaard made a brief court appearance.

Kelly Smith heading into the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. Photo: Eric Ntabazalila / NPA

The group face charges of kidnapping and trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation.

The State alleges Joshlin was sold for R20,000.

During their appearance, a heavily pregnant Kelly was upbeat and smiling while in the dock.

The State called for a further postponement of the matter.

“The state is requesting a further postponement for the purpose of investigation. The investigation remains ongoing as forensic evidence is obtained and the same is being referred for analysis. We are awaiting the outcome of forensic reports and further administrative matters,” the State submitted.

It was also revealed the trial will take place in the Western Cape High Court located in the Cape Town central business district (CBD).

“The matter will be tried in the high court,” the State submitted.

The defence counsels for the group had no objections to a further postponement.

Previously, the State told the court its investigation remains ongoing and all information being received by police regarding Joshlin is being followed up.

The State said it received forensic reports and cellphone downloads. It was in the process of analysing the data.

The matter against the group has been postponed until September 16.

The group remains in custody.

