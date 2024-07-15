Home owner arrested in Tembisa after stolen Toyota Starlet was found in his yard

Police in Ekurhuleni arrested a 46-year-old man during the recovery of a stolen vehicle, a Toyota Starlet in Tembisa. Picture: EMPD

Police in Ekurhuleni arrested a 46-year-old man, who is the owner of the house where a reported stolen vehicle, a Toyota Starlet, was parked.

The small hatchback was recovered in the Tembisa area, according to Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).

“Acting on a tip-off from a reliable source, about a suspected stolen motor vehicle parked inside a yard on Brian Mazibuko Street, law enforcers responded. On arrival, the EMPD crime-fighting unit found a parked black Toyota Starlet, fitted with false number/registration plates and it was tested,” said Thepa.

“Results came back and officers learned that the Starlet was recently reported stolen in the Meyerton area,” she said.

“The house occupant, in possession of the suspicious vehicle’s car keys, was interviewed and since he failed the test, he was handcuffed and taken to the Tembisa police station.”

The 46-year-old man, facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, is expected to appear before the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court soon.

The recovered Toyota Starlet was taken to the Aeroton police yard, for further investigations.

Last week, IOL reported that two South African men, who were arrested last month while driving stolen vehicles towards Zimbabwe, were released on R1,000 bail each when they appeared in court.

Simphiwe Dhladhla, 32, and Siphiwe Sigasa, 31, were granted bail when they appeared before the Mankweng Magistrate's Court for possession of a stolen Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Hilux GD-6 bakkie, Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said.

Siphiwe Sigasa, 31, and Simphiwe Dhladhla, 32, were intercepted in Limpopo while allegedly driving a Toyota Fortuner 2.8 and a Toyota Hilux GD-6 stolen in Gauteng towards Beitbridge port of entry. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

“The suspects were granted bail of R1, 000 each when they appeared in court. Their case was postponed to 28 July for further police investigations,” Mashaba responded to a query by IOL.

Last month, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba stated that the two men were arrested during an intense anti-smuggling operation conducted by police in the Capricorn District of Limpopo.

“This (operation was conducted) after members of Limpopo SAPS provincial anti-smuggling task team and Capricorn District flying squad unit received a tip-off about two vehicles that were to be smuggled out of the country, presumably to Zimbabwe, through the Beitbridge port of entry,” Ledwaba said at the time.

