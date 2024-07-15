Four-month-old baby taken during Cape Town hijacking, rescued

A four-month-old baby was taken during a hijacking in Cape Town over the weekend. File Picture

A four-month-old baby that was taken during a hijacking in Cape Town over the weekend has been found.

Western Cape police confirmed on Monday that no suspects have been arrested following the incident that took place in Niyakrili Street, Lingelethu West on Saturday, July 13.

“According to reports, the complainant was at his uncle’s place at around 3pm to deliver chickens with his white Isuzu light delivery vehicle.

“While they were busy with the chickens in the back of the LDV, five unknown males came to them and pointed the complainant with a firearm,” said Captain Frederick van Wyk.

Van Wyk said the suspects stole both the complainant’s and his uncle’s cellphones before driving off in the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle was the complainant’s four-month-old baby.

“The complainant then tried to get a brick to break the window of the LDV in order for the suspects to stop but they kept on going.”

The matter was reported to police.

Van Wyk said the child was found abandoned in Makhaza near the Golden Arrow stands and was returned to his mother.

The child was expected to visit the doctor, police said.

Police said the vehicle was recovered.

“The motive behind this incident is believed to be robbery.”

He said investigations were ongoing and no arrests had been made.

Police have appealed to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

IOL News