Double murder shocker: Four arrested in late night George shootings

Conville police in the Western Cape have arrested four men in connection with two fatal shootings that took place on Saturday, July 13, in Borchards near Conville, George.

The suspects, aged between 29 and 33, are set to appear in court on murder charges on Tuesday, July 16.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said officers were dispatched to Spandiel Street at 8.55pm on July 13. Upon arrival, they discovered a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite efforts from paramedics, the victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Shortly thereafter, at around 9pm, police were called to another incident on the same street. Inside a bungalow, they found a 19-year-old man who had sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and arm. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Sergeant Christopher Spies, spokesperson for the Western Cape police commissioner said: "An investigation into these incidents immediately commenced, with crime scene experts thoroughly combing the areas for clues. This led to the swift arrest of four suspects on Sunday, July 14.

The motive for the shootings is still unknown and forms part of the ongoing investigation.

"The reason behind these killings is yet to be established," added Spies.

The arrests have brought some measure of relief to the local community, which has been left reeling from the violence. As the investigation continues, police are urging anyone with information related to the incidents to come forward.

