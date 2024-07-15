‘Crime levels are increasing and intolerable’ - Police Minister Senzo Mchunu takes hard line on crime

Newly appointed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu outlines the priorities of the Police Ministry for the 7th administration at Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, in Pretoria on Monday. Picture: SAPS

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu has promised to take strong action against rising crime levels in the country, citing that crime levels are “increasing and intolerable”.

Mchunu made these remarks in outlining the priorities of the Police Ministry for the 7th administration, at Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield in Pretoria on Monday.

He was flanked by his deputies, Cassel Mathela and Polly Boshielo, alongside General Fannie Masemola, the national police commissioner.

Mchunu has said that they will afford the national commissioner of Police ample room to execute his duties, with himself and his deputies offering oversight and essential leadership to the portfolio.

He has promised stringent measures to tackle the notable surge in violent crimes, encompassing murders, rapes, hijackings, and kidnappings for ransom.

He says the crime levels in the country are on the increase and are intolerable, varying between provinces. However, they will implement the integrated National Crime Prevention Strategy to address the issue, Mchunu says.

“The leading crimes in the country currently are contact crimes such as murders and rape, as well as hijackings and kidnappings for ransom payments. The killing of women and children also continues to be cause for serious concern and warrants intensive action from law enforcement,” he said.

He has emphasised the need for immediate intervention to combat the growing prevalence of gang violence in the Western Cape, certain areas of Cape Flats, Khayelitsha (Site C), Nelson Mandela Bay, and Gauteng.

“The situation must be brought under control so that children can be able to play in the streets without fear of being hit by stray bullets.”

Mchunu says the issue of “construction mafias” in the country is taken “very seriously”, and will receive priority attention as it disrupts construction and infrastructure development in the country.

“Genuine quests for economic transformation can be handled through the correct channels and using existing policy prescripts, without resorting to hijacking construction sites and using extortion to source business.

He says they will prioritise the amendments to the South African Police Service Act as “it is outdated”, as it still makes incorrect references to the 1993 Interim Constitution.

“It needs to be in line with modern day crime-fighting and prevention demands. We will also finalise the National Policy on Policing. It must take into account provincial needs and priorities,” Mchunu said.

“Central to our strategy is the urgent need to professionalise the SAPS and instil positive ethical values, patriotism and the understanding that the primary duty of a police officer is to always serve and protect the public.”

He says rooting out corruption and removing corrupt police officers from SAPS will remain a top priority.

“Misconduct by SAPS members will not be tolerated and action will be taken. We want to change the negative perceptions of our police officers. People must respect police officers, have confidence in them and feel safe in their midst.”

He has pledged to invest in technology to enhance the effectiveness of police operations, along with improved training, refresher courses, and new vehicles and additional resources.

“We will prioritise the roll out of new technologies to detect and deter crimes. Advanced technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, surveillance systems, and digital communication tools enable police to better predict, prevent, and respond to criminal activities.”

Crime intelligence, which he says is the “backbone” of policing, will be reviewed to increase crime intelligence capabilities.

Mchunu says strict firearms regulations will be implemented to reduce the availability of guns in public areas.

“There are too many guns out there in the streets and firearms remain the weapon of choice in many violent crimes. We are intensifying our efforts to remove illegal firearms from our streets and ensuring improved gun control measures. In this regard, the private security industry legislation will be reviewed.”

He says anyone who attacks a police officer while on duty or off duty is declaring war on the state and its citizens, and will face the full might of the law.

Mchunu says he will present his budget and his ministry’s programme for the year to parliament on Tuesday.

IOL