Three police officers arrested in Gauteng after robbing a man his phone at a Welkom petrol station

Blurred. These three police officers were arrested in Gauteng after they allegedly robbed a member of the public of their cellphone in Welkom. Pictures: SAPS/Supplied

Three police officers have been arrested for allegedly a robbing a man his cellphone after he entered an Engen garage at Jan Cillierspark in Welkom, Free State.

In pictures that are seen circulating on social media platforms, two men and a woman are seen wearing SAPS bullet proof vests and an SAPS mask entering a filling station.

A white police number plated VW Polo sedan which was allegedly used by the members was also captured flashing blue lights.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said preliminary investigation revealed that on July 1, two Constable’s and a Sergeant pulled over the vehicle and ordered the 44-year-old mineworker to step out of the car.

“The man refused and drove to the nearest filling station where the members followed him. It was during that period when the police officers allegedly grabbed the victims cellphone and sped off,” said Mathe.

The suspects were traced to Gauteng where they were arrested on Saturday by the Welkom Serious and Violent crime unit.

The national commissioner of police, General Fannie Masemola has condemned the behaviour of the police members and also welcomed their arrest.

“We condemn this behaviour and don’t condone acts of criminality and corruption within our ranks. We will continue to deal decisively with those who do not abide by the SAPS code of conduct without fear or favour,”, said General Masemola .

Mathe added that SAPS has an anti-corruption unit that solely deals with identifying and removing corrupt law enforcement officers within its ranks.

“Communities are therefore urged to continue to report suspicious activities to their nearest police station and the Crime Stop Hotline number on 0860010111,” she added.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

IOL News