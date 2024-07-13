Man, 45, remanded in custody after police found R5 million worth of drugs in Limpopo raid

A 45-year-old man from Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, who was arrested by the police after they uncovered R5 million worth of drugs and seized over R30,000 at his home during a raid, was remanded in custody after appearing in court. Picture: SAPS

A man who was arrested in Limpopo after being allegedly found in possession of drugs worth R5 million has been remanded in custody after appearing in court on Friday.

Oupa Maredi Mankge, 45, was remanded in custody following a court appearance, after police uncovered drugs worth R5 million allegedly being sold to school learners and seized over R30,000 cash at his home.

The accused appeared in the Thabamoopo Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba told IOL News the accused was charged with possession and distribution of drugs, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is expected to make a formal bail application on July 18.

He was arrested on Wednesday, during a joint operation involving the police officers and members of the provincial flying squad.

Ledwaba said police received a tip-off, and they promptly responded to it by locating the suspect and foiled his escape at a well-known fast food restaurant in the shopping centre in Lebowakgomo.

“The suspect was tactically approached while sitting inside his Toyota Hilux bakkie and was searched. He was found in possession of three sachets of crystal meth,” said Ledwaba.

He said police officers continued to search his vehicle, and they discovered 300 sachets of heroin and 80 sachets of cocaine drugs hidden at various locations inside the vehicle.

The Toyota Hilux bakkie that police searched and discovered 300 sachets of heroin and 80 sachets of cocaine drugs hidden inside the vehicle. Picture: SAPS

Ledwaba said that following the vehicle search, the police went to his home at Maralaleng village, where they raided his house.

“They discovered a substantial quantity of similar drugs and over R30,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from the drugs. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is R5 Million.”

The drugs packed inside plastics, cash notes, and coins, which were all discovered by the police, on the suspect’s bed. Picture: Supplied.

As the investigation proceeded, police discovered an illegal firearm containing three live rounds of ammunition.

“The vehicle was also confiscated as part of the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was selling drugs to even school children across various schools,” said Ledwaba.

Meanwhile, Limpopo provincial commissioner of police Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, hailed the officers involved in the operation for the outstanding investigation and swift action.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Photo: Screengrab

"This successful operation underscores our ongoing commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes in our communities and protecting our children from these ruthless criminals. We also appreciate the continued support of the community. This should send a stern warning to drug traffickers out there that we are coming for them, " said Hadebe.

IOL