The SAPS has destroyed nearly 300,000 firearms across the country over the last five years. Photo: SAPS

The South African Police Service (SAPS) reveals it has destroyed nearly 300,000 firearms over the past five years as it destroyed nearly 15,000 firearms in Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng on Thursday.

The national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the SAPS remains relentless in its efforts to detect and permanently remove illegal firearms and ammunition in circulation.

“A total of 14,595 firearms and firearm parts were destroyed during a destruction process in Vanderbijlpark; 11,421 of those destroyed were handguns while 1,708 were rifles, 1,205 shotguns, and 28 combination firearms,” Mathe said.

“These firearms, firearm parts, and ammunition were seized during policing operations such as Operation Shanela and subsequently forfeited to the State. Destroyed firearms also included those that have been surrendered voluntarily and those that were handed in during the amnesty period.”

The breakdown of the number of firearms destroyed per province:

– Eastern Cape: 1,834

– Free State: 836

– Gauteng: 4,676

– Kwazulu-Natal: 1,600

– Limpopo: 989

– Mpumalanga: 664

– Northern Cape: 433

– North West: 446

– Western Cape: 3,117

“In February this year, 18,077 firearms, and firearm parts were also destroyed; since 2019 the SAPS has destroyed 263,545 firearms,” Mathe said.

“All firearms with working mechanisms were subjected to IBIS testing to determine if they had been utilised in any commission of a crime and amnesty firearms were screened for outstanding applications.”

The National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola said the SAPS will continue to intensify its operations to detect and remove illegal firearms and ammunitions from the nation’s streets as they pose a threat to the safety and security of citizens.

He said firearms are the most preferred weapon of choice when crimes such as murders are committed and that is why it’s pivotal that the SAPS double its efforts in removing it from circulation.

