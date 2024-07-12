Police recover R1.2 million stolen car parts at Durban North home

Police have arrested two people and recovered stolen car parts valued at over R1 million during a raid at a home in Durban North.

According to Captain Carmen Rhynes, officers from the South African Police Service (SAPS) eThekwini Economic Infrastructure Task team acted on information received about a couple dealing in suspected stolen property and possible counterfeit goods from their home in Durban North.

Rhynes said a search warrant was granted and officers proceeded to the couple's home.

"Police met with the identified suspect and a search was then conducted on the property. During the search, police officers found a substantial amount of boxes, each containing known branded car parts which were kept inside a safe, situated underneath a staircase.

“A further search led police to a storeroom on the property, where more boxes containing various brands of car spares and accessories were stored. A search was also conducted on a vehicle on the property which belongs to the couple, and further stock of car motor spares were found," she said.

Some of the items recovered by police during the raid. Picture: SAPS

Rhynes added that when questioned about the products, the couple were unable to furnish police with an explanation or documents for the items.

"They were arrested and recoveries to the value of R1.2 million were made. Further investigation is in progress and additional charges are imminent," she said.

The arrest and recovery has been hailed by eThekwini district commissioner, Major General Makhosazana Victoria Kheswa.

Kheswa said this should serve as a stern warning to backyard criminals.

"We will do whatever it takes to ensure we sift out opportunistic criminals in our communities. I want to commend the EIT team for the excellent arrest and recovery," Kheswa said.

