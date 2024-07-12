NPA threatens legal action after 'explosive' affidavit implicates Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu in VBS Bank scandal

The National Prosecuting Authority has slammed the leaking of an affidavit pertaining to the VBS case implicating Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has slammed the leaking of an affidavit pertaining to the VBS case.

In the affidavit, purportedly written by former VBS chairperson, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, are implicated in the looting of VBS through Sgameka Projects (PTY) LTD, a company registered under the name of Shivambu’s younger brother, Brian Shivambu.

NPA spokesperson, advocate Mthunzi Mhaga said the leaking of the affidavit undermines the administration of justice and places several individuals, including members of the investigation and prosecution team, in danger.

He said the NPA is considering legal options in this regard.

"The leaking of confidential documents in high-profile and complex corruption cases like VBS compromises the hard work of investigators and prosecutors. This work involves a multi-pronged and long-term prosecution-guided strategy requiring the utmost discretion and confidentiality, including in the handling of documents, and cooperation agreements with accused persons," Mhaga said.

He added that the NPA leadership has instructed the Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria, under whose jurisdiction the matter falls, to ensure that, together with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI/Hawks), a thorough investigation into the leak is conducted and that those responsible are held to account.

This week, the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced Matodzi to 495 years of direct imprisonment on charges of corruption, theft, fraud, money laundering, and a pattern of racketeering activities that culminated in the downfall of VBS Mutual Bank.

Matodzi pleaded guilty to 33 charges and entered into a plea agreement with the State. He was sentenced to 15 years on each count.

Hawks spokesperson, Katlego Mogale explained that although the combined sentence amounts to 495 years, the court has ordered that the sentences for count two to 33, to run concurrently with count one - meaning Matodzi will serve an effective 15 years imprisonment. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The EFF have yet to issue a statement in response to the claims, however, Malema shared an image of himself with the caption: “For any inquiries, please refer to the archives for answers.”

He has long maintained his innocence regarding the VBS Bank looting saga.

For any inquiries, please refer to the archives for answers. pic.twitter.com/oCak9cN7Iu — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 12, 2024

Meanwhile, both ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are calling for action against Malema and Shivambu.

ActionSA Limpopo provincial chairperson, Victor Mothemela said the party will write to the Hawks requesting an urgent probe following the allegations made in the affidavit.

The DA’s Baxolile Nodada added that it has written to the Police Portfolio Committee chairperson, Ian Cameron, requesting that he summons the South African Police Service to appear before the committee and explain why there has been no progress into the charges that were laid against Malema and Shivambu in 2018 over the collapsing of VBS.

