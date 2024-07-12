Missing Eastern Cape teenage girl found dead, police seek ex-boyfriend

Kungawo Nyhweba, 19, was found murdered five days after her disappearance. Picture: Gerd Altman / Pixabay

Two people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and brutal murder of a teenager in the Eastern Cape.

Kungawo Nyhweba, 19, was reported missing on July 7, 2024, police said.

She was last seen at her home in Alice.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said upon investigation, police received information that she was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend and his friend.

“Preliminary investigation by police led to the recovery of her body on Wednesday (July 10) in an open space at the Ebakhwetheni area in Joza Township, Makhanda.”

Mawisa said according to information, four suspects were allegedly involved in kidnapping and murdering Kungawo.

“Two of the suspects were arrested on Wednesday night at around 7pm at their homes at Golf Course, Alice.”

She said police are still looking for her ex-boyfriend and his friend.

Police are requesting anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects to please contact Detective Warrant Officer Khuselwa Matshaya of Alice SAPS on 082 388 9014/ 040 653 1252 or alternatively our SAPS CrimeStop number 08600 10111.

The duo is expected to appear at Alice Magistrate’s Court soon.

The Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene applauded police members for the swift response in ensuring the arrest and the recovery of Kungawo's body.

She said police would like to send out a strong message to the communities that gender-based violence (GBV) would not be tolerated.

"We shall work tirelessly to intervene in fighting GBV in our societies and guarantee that we shall follow any leads and bring perpetrators to justice,“ concluded Mene.

IOL News