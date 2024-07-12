LOOK: Toyota Hilux GD6 stolen in Gauteng intercepted by police in Mpumalanga

A vehicle tracking company picked up the signal of the stolen Toyota Hilux club cab, which was reported stolen in Putfontein, after it drove past the Middelburg toll plaza in Mpumalanga. Picture: SAPS

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 29-year-old man after he was found in possession of a reported stolen vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux club cab bakkie.

The man was arrested on Thursday by a SA Police Service (SAPS) team comprising of Middelburg Flying Squad, Mpumalanga Tracking Team and a vehicle tracking company.

“Members responded to a call where the tracking company picked up the signal of a Toyota Hilux club cab, which was reported stolen in Putfontein after it drove past the Middelburg toll plaza,” said Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi.

Police units quickly responded to the information.

The vehicle was stopped at Vandyksdrift offramp in Middelburg, where the lone driver was questioned about the ownership of the vehicle. The suspect could not give a satisfactory explanation on how he got hold of the vehicle,” said Nkosi.

Further police investigations revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen earlier this month.

The driver was arrested for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

“Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding other charges, pending further investigation. The suspect is expected to appear in Middelburg Magistrate's Court soon,” said Nkosi.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has commended the partnership displayed by the police and the private security stakeholders.

"It is a pleasure to see our members working positively with other law enforcement agencies, as such collaborative efforts will enhance our fight against crime,” said Mkhwanazi.

Last year, IOL reported that the regional court at Mokopane, in Limpopo, had convicted and sentenced a 35-year-old South African man, Shane Mthombeni who was arrested while driving a stolen Toyota Fortuner to Zimbabwe.

At the time, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said Mthombeni was sentenced to six years of direct imprisonment, without the option to pay a fine.

“The court heard that the South African citizen, Shane Mthombeni was intercepted by police while driving a silver motor vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner at Nyl Toll Plaza along the N1 Highway on Monday, October 30,” Mashaba said.

Shane Mthombeni was sentenced to six years behind bars after he was arrested while driving a hijacked Toyota Fortuner along the N1 freeway towards Beitbridge border post to Zimbabwe. Picture: SAPS

Members of the Limpopo police’s provincial tracking team, in conjunction with a private security company operationalised information which had been gathered, and arrested the driver.

