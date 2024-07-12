Kraaifontein teen caught assaulting grandmother in viral video, expected to apply for bail

A 19-year-old caught on camera assaulting his elderly grandmother, is due to apply for bail in court on Friday. Picture: a screengrab

Nineteen-year-old Luvo Gqaza, who was caught on camera assaulting his grandmother, is expected to apply for bail.

The Kraaifontein resident is due to appear in the Kuils River Magistrate's Court on Friday.

In the video clip, which has gone viral on social media, Gqaza can be seen shouting at his grandmother. He then assaults her, causing her to lose balance and a pot of porridge on the stove, falls to the ground.

Police said despite the family’s refusal to open a case, they intervened after the video went viral, causing widespread anger.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned the attack and other violent attacks perpetrated against the elderly.

“Despite legal protections, older persons face various challenges as a vulnerable group with unique and differing needs,” the commission said.

“It is distressing that older persons are experiencing abuse from individuals in their communities who should be providing support and protection.”

The commission further emphasised the importance of the Older Persons Amendment Bill, which seeks to safeguard the rights and welfare of older persons comprehensively.

“This Bill, endorsed by the Commission, addresses immediate and sensitive intervention in cases of abuse and mandates the provision of temporary safe care and removal from dangerous environments, which is crucial for immediate protection,” the SAHRC said.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Gender Equality added that it will monitor the matter and initiate an investigation into the abuse of elderly persons across the country.

Spokesperson, Javu Baloyi, applauded the swift action of police.

“Allegations of systemic failures and of defeating the ends of justice must be investigated with the aim of creating an environment that respects and promotes the rights of elderly persons,” Baloyi said.

IOL News