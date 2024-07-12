Hillcrest High School receives telephonic bomb threat call

Hillcrest High School Hillcrest High School said school has resumed to normal following a bomb scare at the school on Thursday. Picture: Facebook

Police are investigating a bomb scare at a local high school in Hillcrest on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “Police in Hillcrest are investigating a case of contravention of section 27 (A1) of explosives Act 26 of 1956, following an incident in which a call was allegedly made to a certain school in Hillcrest stating that there were bombs in the school.

“The necessary role players were called to the scene, the premises were searched and it was discovered that it was a hoax.”

In a statement, Hillcrest High School said that its administration office received a telephonic bomb threat call.

The school sirens were immediately sounded, and the school evacuated.

School principal Denise Knight said all learners and staff were moved to the safety of the field, a safe distance from all school buildings.

“The South African Police Service were called to the scene, along with the school’s security provider and emergency medical response personnel.”

She said all learners were monitored on the field by staff before an alert sent out to notify the parents of the situation.

“Police services restricted road access on the roads around the school premises.”

She said following a thorough search by SAPS and the dog squad, the building was cleared and declared safe for all to return.

Chairman of the School Governing Body, Byron Creed thanked the SAPS and the relevant role players for their quick action in attending to the threat, “as well as the teachers for moving the learners safely onto the field.

“We are proud of the manner in which the learners conducted themselves on the field, despite the heat.

He said the day ended on a positive note.

IOL News