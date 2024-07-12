Fraudster fined, ordered to pay back R528,000 in monthly instalments of R50,000

The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Polokwane convicted and sentenced 36-year-old, Thapelo Jack Mohlake, on 31 counts of fraud. Picture: SAPS

The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Polokwane convicted and sentenced 36-year-old Thapelo Jack Mohlake, on 31 counts of fraud.

The court heard that between September and November 2022, Mohlake, who was an employee at Makhado Beer Distributors, defrauded the company of R528,751 by extending credit to customers.

Mohlake then directed the owing customers to pay their debts into his bank account, instead of paying it into the company’s business account, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The company noticed the incident and opened a case of fraud at Makhado police station, and the case was transferred to provincial detectives at commercial crime investigations unit for further investigations,” said Ledwaba.

The case docket was assigned to Sergeant Ditsepu Makwela of the Limpopo provincial detectives.

Subsequently, Mohlake was linked to 31 counts of fraud and arrested as a result of police investigations.

Mohlake was then sentenced to five years imprisonment or a fine of R100,000. He was also sentenced to five years in jail, wholly suspended on condition that he does to not commit any similar offence.

The Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Polokwane has convicted and sentenced 36-year-old man, Thapelo Jack Mohlake, on 31 counts of fraud. Picture: SAPS

“He was also ordered to pay back the whole amount of R528,751 into the victim's account with instalments of R50,000 which are to start in August 2024 until the money was fully paid,” said Ledwaba.

“He opted to pay the fine of R100,000 and the instalments of R50,000 per month. He was released by court.”

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the sentencing.

IOL