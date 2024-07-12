Court wants sick note after rapper Shebeshxt’s no-show on attempted murder charges

Limpopo rapper Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke has appeared in absentia before the Lebowakgomo Regional Court for pre-trial on a count of attempted murder.

The popular artist was due in court this week, to answer charges relating to a case opened against him in 2022. The attempted murder case stems from an incident where Shebeshxt is accused of stabbing a man in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo.

In an update, Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said the pre-trial was postponed by the Lebowakgomo Regional Court.

“The accused Lehlogonolo Chauke “Shebeshxt” has appeared in absentia at Lebowakgomo Regional Court for pre-trial on a count of attempted murder. The accused could not attend court proceedings due to his sickness,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

She said the attempted murder case was postponed to Friday next week.

“The court postponed the matter to July 19, to enable him (Shebeshxt) to provide medical certificate to show his inability to attend court,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

Last month, IOL reported that it was a sombre mood as Shebeshxt attended the funeral service of his eight-year-old daughter. The Grade 3 learner at Northern Academy in Polokwane was laid to her final resting place, following her tragic death in a horrific car crash with her parent.

Onthatile Gladys Chuene, the daughter of the rapper, tragically lost her life in the accident, while travelling with her father to perform at the ANC Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert on June 9, in Lebowakgomo.

The funeral of daughter of Limpopo rapper, Lehlogonolo Katlego ‘Shebeshxt’ Chauke. Picture: X

The accident occurred along the R37 near the Smelters Mine outside Polokwane, when the artist’s car crashed with a truck.

IOL reported that Shebeshxt, who had recently been discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) and was in the process of recovering, attended his daughter's funeral service in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank.

IOL