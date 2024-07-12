Contract killing: KZN nurse who hired hitman to kill her partner, jailed for life

Nomphumelelo Patricia Goncalves has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her partner Timmy Nkosi Langa. Picture: Tumi Pakkies

A Pinetown nurse who hired a hitman to kill her partner following relationship issues, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The hired killer has also been given a life sentence for carrying out the callous hit four years ago.

Nomphumelelo Patricia Goncalves, 28, and Nkosinathi Steve Zungu, 37, were sentenced in the Durban High Court this week for the murder of Nkosi Timmy Langa.

The National Prosecuting Authority(NPA) in KZN said the duo were convicted on charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The murder incident took place in September 2020.

Explaining the case, NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Goncalves and her partner Langa who lived together, had been experiencing problems in their relationship.

“At some point, before the incident, Goncalves sought the assistance of Zungu to kidnap and murder Langa.

“Zungu then enlisted the assistance of their co-accused, James Mthimkulu, and together they planned Langa’s kidnapping and murder.”

The NPA said Goncalves offered the killers a sum of money and Langa’s motor vehicle for the murder.

On September 29, 2020, the two men and other assailants travelled to Langa’s house and lay in wait, as arranged.

“Following a signal from Goncalves, they entered the home and accosted Langa. They forced him into his vehicle and drove off with him, leaving Goncalves at the house.

“Langa was forced to give them his ATM pin code and ATM card and they withdrew cash from various ATMs.”

The killers then drove to the Ozwathini area, where they killed Langa and disposed of his body.

The NPA said Goncalves reported Langa missing.

The suspects were arrested after Langa’s vehicle was recovered.

“The person who received the vehicle motor had to tell police how he had received the vehicle.”

Langa’s remains were recovered almost two months after his murder.

Mthimkulu opted to plead guilty, and in December 2020, three months after the killing, was sentenced to an effective 20 years behind bars.

State advocate Krishen Shah maintained that except for the two counts of defeating the course of justice, the accused had acted in the furtherance of a common purpose to commit the offences.

Zungu and Goncalves were each sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 10 years imprisonment for kidnapping, and 20 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Goncalves was sentenced to a further eight years imprisonment for the two counts of defeating the course of justice.

IOL News