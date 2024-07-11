WATCH: From Sandton to Secunda, scammed women speak on boyfriends’ prayer rooms, and being left destitute

Police in Gauteng confirmed to IOL that cases of fraud were opened, and requested the men seen in the pictures, believed by victims to be from Uganda, to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigations. Pictures: Supplied

Several women across South Africa have in recent years fallen victim to elaborate romantic scams where they are hoodwinked into love relationships by strangers, and end up investing in fictitious schemes where they lose everything in the end.

The scammers vanish after stealing the women’s money, leaving the women who are often breadwinners in their families, out of employment, in huge financial debts, psychologically traumatised and unwilling to continue with life.

IOL is running the #Scammed series, where dozens of South African women have frantically been knocking on several doors, after being knocked in romantic relationships by men who are not easily traceable.

In a desperate bid to speak out, the scammed women from different parts of South Africa have regrouped, holding hands in their bid to raise awareness on the rampant romantic scams.

South African women who were scammed in romantic relationships have joined in pursuing their scammers, and demanding justice from the government. File Picture

There are reports of other women quietly taking their own lives after it became apparent that what they had believed to be a promising love relationship was a scam from the onset, and the man they thought was their loving boyfriend was a thief and a fraudster.

In IOL’s extensive investigation in provinces including Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga – what is common in the romance scams, is a phase where the love-struck, unsuspecting woman is taken into a certain dark room, specially referred to adoringly by the boyfriend and his “family” as a dedicated prayer room.

In this room, the scamming process is sealed with Hollywood-winning performances of fake miracles, voices being heard from phony ancestors, leaving the women paralysed in fear, shock, awe, disbelief and confusion.