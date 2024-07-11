Pay back the money: Woman who defrauded aspiring nurses ordered to reimburse her victims

A Mpumalanga woman, has been found guilty of fraud, and ordered to pay almost R100,000 to young people who she defrauded. File Picture

The Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court convicted 50-year-old Nomthandazo Matsane and sentenced her on charges of fraud.

In 2016, Matsane pretended to be an employee of the Kabokweni Nursing College, purporting to be responsible for learner registration.

Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Matsane swindled young people who wanted to train as nurses.

“She recruited unsuspecting unemployed youth who submitted their application forms for registration at the college to be trained as nurses. After receiving applications, Matsane informed the victims that they have to pay an amount of R12,500 each, to the college, meant for registration, uniform and accommodation,” said Sekgotodi.

“Matsane provided bank account (details) alleged to be of the college, where money should be paid into. Seventeen victims paid money into the account and waited for feedback.”

Information was received by the Hawks’ Nelspruit-serious corruption investigation unit regarding the alleged fraud.

A team of investigators was tasked to look into the allegations.

“During the investigation, Matsane and her two accomplices were linked to the case. The investigation was finalised and a warrant of arrest was authorised and executed. The accused people were arrested and charged for fraud,” said Sekgotodi.

They accused trio were released on bail and they attended court proceedings on several occasions.

The case against the other two accused was postponed to August 13 for trial at the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Sekgotodi said Matsane was found guilty and sentenced on Wednesday. She was sentenced eight years imprisonment, which is suspended for a period of five years on condition that she submits herself to correctional supervision for a period of three years.

“The correctional supervision shall comprise of the following measures - house arrest at her home at Marite Trust for the full duration of the correctional supervision, provided that the house arrest shall not operate during the periods reasonably required for attending to work,” said Sekgotodi.

“Community service for a period of 16 hours per month for a total period of three years which shall comprises of duties at Matibela Traditional authority.”

Matsane was also ordered to participate in programmes determined by the correctional services supervision committee.

Additionally, Matsane was ordered to pay compensation to the amount of R99,300 to the State in amounts of R3,000 monthly instalments.

“The clerk of the court in Mbombela will receive all payments made until the full amount has been received, thereafter the clerk of the court must contact the 17 beneficiaries and pay them accordingly,” said Sekgotodi.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Mpumalanga has welcomed the conviction of Nomthandazo Matsane on charges of fraud.

Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Gerber has applauded the investigative team comprising the Hawks and the National Prosecution Authority for the “stunning work done”.

Gerber also He further appreciated the good Samaritans who reported the matter to the Hawks.

“As the Hawks, we are determined to investigate all cases within our mandate without fear or favour,” said Gerber.

He also advised community members to refrain from paying money for government jobs advertised on social media.

