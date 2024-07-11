Murder-accused Grayson Beare to apply for bail

Grayson James Beare expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on July 11, for a formal bail application. Picture: Supplied / NPA

More than a month after Durban mother Halima Hoosen-Preston was murdered in her home in the presence of her family, her alleged killer is expected to make a bid for bail.

Grayson Beare, 44, is expected to formally apply for bail when he makes his third appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

At the last court appearance Beare was deemed mentally fit to stand trial following a report by a district surgeon.

The State intends to oppose the bail application on the basis that it is a Schedule 6 offence and carries a minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

Glenmore resident, Halima Hoosen-Preston, was murdered in her home, allegedly by Grayson James Beare. Picture: Facebook

Hoosen-Preston was stabbed multiple times at her Glenmore home in the early hours of June 2, 2024.

Beare allegedly entered the couple’s home on June 2, and stabbed several family members.

Hoosen-Preston’s husband and son were also stabbed but survived the attack.

The daughter told police that the suspect said he was stabbing them because of their support for Palestine, but the family later released a statement saying that the act was purely criminal and must be treated as such.

Following the murder the Beare family issued a statement, stating that they stand firmly for and with the victims – the Hoosen-Preston family.

Beare is the adopted, estranged son of businessman Julian Beare, who is the chairman of Beare Holdings.

He adopted Grayson Beare while married to his mother, who has since passed away.

The family said they would offer no financial assistance to Grayson.

