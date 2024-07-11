More time behind bars for murder-accused Grayson Beare

Grayson Beare made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning. He has been remanded in Westville Prison. Picture: Jolene Marriah-Maharaj / IOL

Murder-accused Grayson Beare’s defence attorney told the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning, that they intended to bring an application to declare him mentally unfit to stand trial.

Beare, 44, has been charged with the murder of Glenmore mother Halima Hoosen-Preston.

A district surgeon’s report, presented to the court, at the last court appearance, stated that Beare was mentally fit to stand trial.

He was then expected to make a formal bail application on Thursday.

However, his defence counsel told the court that they intended to make a Section 77 mental assessment application.

They want him to go to a government mental institution, like Fort Napier, to be assessed for a 30-day period.

The State intends to oppose the application.

The matter was adjourned to July 24, for the start of the application.

Hoosen-Preston was stabbed multiple times at her Glenmore home in the early hours of June 2, 2024.

Her husband Sean and teenage son were also stabbed, but survived the attack. The Hoosen-Preston’s daughter told police that the suspect said he was stabbing them because of their support for Palestine.

However, Hoosen-Preston’s family later released a statement stating that the act was purely criminal and should be treated as such.

Some family members were gathered at the Durban court house on Thursday.

At the last appearance they told IOL that all they wanted was justice for the Durban mother.

IOL News