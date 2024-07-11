Mom arrested as one-year-old baby found crawling near highway after two days of surviving heavy rain

A one-year-old baby who survived two days of stormy weather was found crawling along the side of the road in Mississippi, America. File picture: Pexels

A one-year-old baby who survived two days of stormy weather was found crawling along the side of the road in Louisiana, America.

The baby was found on Tuesday by a truck driver after disappearing on July 6.

Sky News reported that police started searching for the baby after his four-year-old brother was found on Monday dead in a lake behind a motorway services. The baby was spotted by truck driver who immediately called emergency number 911.

The broadcaster reported that the one-year-old was found in good condition but had multiple bug bites.

It was further reported that police investigating the death of the four-year-old said the one-year-old was last seen in the company of his mother, Aaliyah Jack, 25, on July 6.

Jack was arrested on July 8, in Meridian, Mississippi, which is 563km away from where her children were found.

During a media briefing, police spokesperson Sheriff Gary Guillory said the discovery of the one-year-old was a miracle because he was found alive despite being alone for two nights and facing harsh weather elements.

"We looked at this one-year-old as miracle baby, because he was still alive, unbelievable.This kid spent two days out in the weather on the side of the highway. Thank God that trucker saw him. When you see the video, he was crawling towards the highway,’’ Guillory said, trying to fight back the tears.

The New York Post reported that the mother was extradited to Louisiana, where she faced a charge of failure to report a missing child.

She appeared in court and her bail was set to $300,000 (over R5.3 million).

Meanwhile, police are continuing with investigating the death of the four-year-old and Jack might face more charges.

[email protected]

IOL News