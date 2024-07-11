Man jailed for life eight years after NFP councillor shot dead in her car

Eight years after National Freedom Party ward councillor Nompumelelo Zondi was gunned down outside her home, the man responsible has been sentenced to life imprisonment. File picture

A KwaZulu-Natal man who was linked to the murder of a National Freedom Party (NFP) councillor through his fingerprints has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Almost eight years after councillor Nompumelelo Zondi, aged 45, was shot and killed while in her car, her killer, Sihle Acute Dlamini, has been sentenced in the Dundee Regional Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the murder took place in March 2016 in the Pomeroy area.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Dlamini had fired the shot and fled the scene.

In 2023, he was arrested after his fingerprints, found at the scene, linked him to the shooting.

“Upon his arrest Dlamini had made a confession, however, he later denied the confession,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

The NPA said during the case, the State led evidence from 10 witnesses.

“The State Advocate Elvis Gcweka also led evidence that Zondi was killed due to tensions within the party in that area.”

The court heard that Zondi was the breadwinner in her family, and following her death, younger family members had to drop out of university as she had funded their education.

Ramkisson-Kara said the NPA welcomed the sentence and commended the successful partnership between the Prosecution, the Political killings Task Team in KZN and other stakeholders.

