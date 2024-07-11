LOOK: Man, 45, arrested after police find R5 million worth of drugs in Limpopo raid

The police in Limpopo have arrested a 45-year-old man from Maralaleng village in Lebowakgomo after they found drugs worth R5 million and over R30,000 cashduring a raid at his house. Picture: SAPS

A 45-year-old man was arrested in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, after police uncovered drugs worth R5 million allegedly being sold to school learners and seized over R30,000 cash at his home.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the man was arrested on Wednesday, during a joint operation involving the police officers and members of the provincial flying squad.

Ledwaba said police received a tip-off, and they promptly responded by locating the suspect and foiled his escape at a well-known fast food restaurant in the shopping centre in Lebowakgomo.

“The suspect was tactically approached while sitting inside his Toyota Hilux bakkie and was searched. He was found in possession of three sachets of crystal meth,” Ledwaba said.

The Toyota Hilux bakkie that police searched and discovered 300 sachets of heroin and 80 sachets of cocaine drugs hidden inside the vehicle. Picture: SAPS

He said police officers continued to search his vehicle, and they discovered 300 sachets of heroin and 80 sachets of cocaine hidden at various locations inside the vehicle.

Ledwaba said that following the vehicle search, the police went to his home at Maralaleng village, where they raided his house.

“They discovered a substantial quantity of similar drugs and over R30,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from the drugs. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is R5 million.”

Some of the cash note believed to be the profits from the drugs sales, was discovered by the police inside the man’s home. Picture: SAPS

As the investigation proceeded, police discovered an illegal firearm containing three live rounds of ammunition.

“The vehicle was also confiscated as part of the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was selling drugs to even school children across various schools,” Ledwaba said.

The drugs packed inside plastics, cash notes, and coins, which were all discovered by the police, on the suspect’s bed. Picture: Supplied

He said that the suspect has a similar unresolved case pending at the Mankweng Regional Court.

Meanwhile, Limpopo provincial commissioner of police Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, hailed the officers involved in the operation for the outstanding investigation and swift action.

"This successful operation underscores our ongoing commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes in our communities and protecting our children from these ruthless criminals. We also appreciate the continued support of the community. This should send a stern warning to drug traffickers out there that we are coming for them," said Hadebe.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe

The suspect is expected to appear before Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court on Friday, on charges of possession and dealing in drugs and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Ledwaba said they urge anyone with information related to drug trafficking activities to come forward and assist in the fight against drugs. Tip-offs can be reported anonymously to the SAPS Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or by using the MySAPS app.

IOL