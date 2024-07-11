Kidnapped woman’s body dumped in a graveyard with a rope around her neck

The body of a Mpumalanga woman, who was kidnapped in front of her three children, was found days later dumped at a graveyard with multiple injuries and a rope around her neck. Picture: Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA) / File

A 46-year-old Mpumalanga woman who was kidnapped in front of her three children was found days later dumped in a graveyard with multiple injuries and a rope around her neck.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi, said the woman was kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday, July 7 at Mphatseni, Masoyi outside Hazyview.

Nkosi said the woman was found on Thursday just after 8am at Kamajika new cemetery.

“According to information, the victim was kidnapped by three armed suspects in front of her three children at home. All suspects’ faces were covered during the time of the incident.

“On further investigation, it was established that the body is that of a woman who was kidnapped after she was positively identified by her family members,” Nkosi said.

In another incident, Nkosi said residents in Pienaar found a burnt body of a teenage girl on Wednesday around 6pm

Nkosi added that the unidentified teenager was found in the mountainous area between Pienaar and Kanyamazane outside Nelspruit.

“According to information, the lifeless body was seen by a passer-by. Police and medical practitioners were summoned to the scene and she was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel,” he said.

Nkosi said police have since assembled a team of investigators to do their best in arresting perpetrators in both incidents.

