Double blow for family: Cousins among 12 killed in Gauteng horror crash

A Gauteng family is grieving the loss of four children killed in a horror crash on Wednesday morning.

Brothers Hlompho Hlalele, 11, and Reneilwe Hlalele, 7, along with sisters Sihle Hlalele, 12, and Thato Hlalele, 8, were on their way to school when tragedy struck. The children are cousins as their mothers are sisters.

According to the Department of Education in Gauteng, 11 learners from Rocklands Primary School and one learner from Laerskool Blyvooruitsig in Carletonville, along with driver, were killed.

It is alleged that the learner transport was hit from behind by a bakkie in the Kokosi-Wedela area in Merafong, causing it to overturn and subsequently catch fire.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this horrific incident.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation, Matome Chiloane, on Thursday led a delegation of officials to the Hlalele family home.

Hlompho Hlalele, aged 11 and in Grade 5 Picture: Supplied

Reneilwe Hlalele, aged 7 and in Grade 2. Picture: Supplied

Sihle Hlalele, aged 12 and in Grade 7. Picture: Supplied

Thato Hlalele aged 8 and in Grade 3. Picture: Supplied

Addressing media at the home, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said investigations are under way to determine if the vehicle was licensed to carry learners.

Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said investigations are under way to determine if the vehicle was licensed to carry learners. Picture: Supplied

"The team is investigating so we can give answers. It's really a sad moment. We are trying hard to get answers," she said.

She further urged parents and transport service providers to prioritise learners' safety.

"Let's verify. Let's make sure that kids travel safe to school especially when using private transport. To service providers, let's care for our children and not think about profits," she said.

IOL