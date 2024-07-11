Convicted serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu back in court for allegedly plotting friend’s husband’s death

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu was back in court this week on charges relating to the alleged attempted murder of her colleague and friend’s husband. Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers

Rosemary Ndlovu, who orchestrated the deaths of loved ones to cash in on insurance policies, was back in the dock on Thursday on charges of allegedly plotting the death of her friend's now ex-husband.

Ndlovu, currently serving six life sentences, appeared alongside co-accused Nomsa Mudau in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court.

The woman’s jig was up when the alleged hitman, Jabulani Mtshali, informed Justice Mudau of his wife’s plot. Both Ndlovu and Mudau were police officers.

Mtshali told the court that he was contacted by the woman and promised R75,000 to kill Justice in 2018.

The court heard how the Mudau's have since parted after their divorce was finalised in 2021.

Mtshali detailed how he received a call from another man who asked him to meet Mudau. The man, Lakhiwe Mkhize's number was given to Mudau by Ndlovu.

According to Mtshali, Mudau claimed that her husband was having an affair. He told the court how Mudau claimed to only have R15,000 and when her husband is killed, she would pay more money, after making a claim.

He further claimed that Mudau told him to shoot Justice at the gate of their house.

During his testimony, he said he agreed to kill Justice. However, there were no plans to go through with it and instead, he approached Justice to tell him of the plot to kill him.

The matter has been postponed to September.

Ndlovu was granted six life terms for the murders of her life partner and five relatives in 2021, in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

IOL News