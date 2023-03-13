KZN police launch manhunt for suspects after baby taken in Welbedacht home invasion

A baby boy was kidnapped during a home invasion in Welbedacht West at the weekend. File picture

Durban – Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for two suspects who kidnapped a baby during a home invasion in Welbedacht West at the weekend.

In a post shared on Facebook, the SAPS said the 2-month old infant was taken on Saturday, March 11.

“It is reported that armed suspects entered a home and robbed the family and grabbed the baby as they fled from the scene.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Captain Mthembu on 082 567 4188, or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Tip-offs can be submitted by using the My SAPS App,” the post read.

Speaking to IOL, Chatsworth SAPS spokesperson Captain Cheryl Pillay said two men entered the home on Saturday.

“They took cellphones and grabbed the baby and fled,” she said.

Pillay said one of the men had a firearm.

The motive for the robbery and kidnapping has not been established. Police are investigating.

In November last year, it was reported that kidnappings had doubled from July to September 2022.

At the time, Police Minister Bheki Cele said more than 4 000 kidnappings were reported during the same period the previous year, 2 104 of them in Gauteng. Cele said kidnappings were also reported in KZN, Western Cape, Mpumalanga, the North West and Limpopo.

IOL