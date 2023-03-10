Gauteng High Court disputes issuing insolvency certificate to Tshwane mayor, Murunwa Makwarela

The Gauteng High Court chief registrar has slammed claims that Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela was issued an insolvency rehabilitation certificate, as fake

According to the letter, the chief registrar submitted a letter to the office of the Chief Justice, a notice was never issued.

This is what we know so far:

Makwarela was elected as the new executive mayor of Tshwane last month, following the resignation of the DA’s Randall Williams on February 13. However, the metro was leaderless days later after Makwarela was disqualified.

At the time, IOL reported that due to his insolvency’s status Makwarela is barred by the Constitution from holding public office. According to the DA, it was informed by a member of the public that Makwarela had been sequestrated in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria in 2016.

Pretoria News reported that the declaration of his insolvency status by a court of law meant he was ineligible to hold a public office as a councillor in terms of Section 158(1) of the Constitution.

This week, Makwarela was reinstated after submitting a certificate of solvency rehabilitation.

On Friday, the chief registrar of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria Tumelo Ledwaba, denied issuing the certificate.

Ledwaba told the office of the Chief Justice that "the document purporting to be an order issued by this court was never issued in our court."

Ledwaba added that no rehabilitation certificate had been issued to either Makwarela or his wife and that it was a fake certificate used to reverse his removal as mayor.

IOL