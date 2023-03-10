CCTV footage, DNA evidence and cellphone data secures 13-year prison sentence for Phoenix jewel thieves

Five armed men who stormed a Phoenix jewellery store and made off with loot worth millions of rand have been sentenced in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court, thanks to CCTV footage, DNA evidence from the vehicle, and cellphone evidence led during trial proceedings.

Siyanda Mthethwa, 30, Siyanda Blose, 35, Philani Ngwane, 27, Mbongeni Mlotshwa, 26, and Siboniso Ndlovu, 24, were found guilty on three counts of robbery following the robbery in February 2018.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said the men carried out the robbery at Mayuri Jewellers at Phoenix Plaza, where they also robbed two staff members of their belongings, and fled with jewellery worth approximately R2 million.

“They were spotted by an off-duty policeman who pursued them. Soon other police officers joined the chase, and the suspects were arrested with the jewellery still in their possession.”

In court, State Advocate Rakesh Singh led the testimonies of the SAPS members who effected the arrest, as well as the staff who were on duty in the store during the robbery, Ramkisson-Kara said.

Advocate Singh also presented to the court CCTV footage, DNA evidence from the vehicle, and cellphone evidence showing that all the men were in the shopping centre at the time of the robbery.

The NPA explained that, in sentencing the accused, the court had taken into consideration that fact that they had been in custody since their arrest, and therefore deviated from the minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment.

“Each of them was sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment for robbing the store and six years’ imprisonment for each of the two counts of robbery where they robbed the employees. The court ruled that the sentences run concurrently resulting in an effective 13 years’ imprisonment,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

The NPA welcomed the conviction and sentencing, adding that business robberies were having a negative impact on the economy.

“We hope this successful prosecution has a deterrent effect. Well done to the prosecution and investigation teams,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

