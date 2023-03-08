AKA murder: Cele says police have collected data from several phones to aid investigation

Pretoria – Police Minister Bheki Cele has provided an update on the AKA murder investigation, saying police have collected several cellphones to get data that will assist in solving the murder of the award-winning rapper.

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, 35, was shot dead on Florida Road, Durban, on February 10.

Cele revealed this on Tuesday during a media briefing about crime and gangsterism in Westbury, Johannesburg.

He said he is constantly updated on the AKA matter and the last update was on Monday at 10pm.

“It’s a matter that we can’t let rest, unfortunately we cant give you blow by blow updates of what is happening, but the progress is absolutely there....

“We have collected a lot of cellphones that we are working on, download everything and try to patch things together; that’s the last I received on this matter.

“We acknowledge that it is not with the speed that the community and the nation would’ve loved to see but watch the space, we are digging deep in this case,” Cele told journalists.

AKA was shot dead at close range by a gunman on Florida Road, Durban. His close friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, was also gunned down during the suspected hit in which police believe AKA was the target.

Decorated top cop Brigadier Vela Cele, who was instrumental in convicting the rapist murderer who raped and killed 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, has been appointed to head the AKA murder investigation.

Meanwhile last week, Vusi Thembekwayo slammed police for failing to make an arrest, saying apartheid police would have cracked the case already.

Thembekwayo was speaking to eNCA’s “Power to Truth” during a discussion about South Africa’s financial crisis when he made the comments.

