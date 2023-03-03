Three security guards injured during violent protests by Wits students over financial exclusion, lack of accommodation

Frustrated Wits students protested against financial exclusion and accommodation challenges by blocking streets around Braamfontein. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - After days of riots and mayhem caused by Wits university students protesting over a lack of accommodation and financial exclusion, calm was finally restored in Braamfontein on Friday afternoon.

However, on campus, three security guards were injured after they were pelted with rocks, allegedly by students.

The students have been protesting since Tuesday, disrupting classes, looting shops, blocking traffic and causing damage to property in Braamfontein.

Tyres were burnt and litter was thrown about the streets by students who accused the university of being deaf to their needs and demands.

As a result, five students were suspended for the protest.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, they have been closely monitoring the streets of Braam since the morning and there were no disruptions on Friday.

“Its been very calm today, we didn’t receive any report of disruptions and traffic is flowing freely,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the institution, Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel said classes proceeded on Friday in a multi-modal format even though some students continued protesting.

“At around 1.20pm some students, accompanied by a group of about 150 people from Braamfontein, broke through the Yale Road South and Station Street gates, many wearing political party regalia.

“They came armed with water bottles, rocks and teargas, which they threw at private security officers. Three security officers were hurt and have been taken to the Campus Health and Wellness Centre. The exchange continued for about 20 minutes outside the Great Hall before the crowd dispersed,” she said.

Patel said entrances have been closed and staff and students will be allowed to leave, “no one is currently being allowed onto our campuses,” she said.

Patel said the university is committed to supporting students as far as possible, and to address many of the systemic national issues.

IOL