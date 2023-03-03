Pretoria – Mzansi social media detectives have gone into overdrive and unearthed old tweets posted by award-winning actress Terry Pheto, where she would joke about winning the lottery and “disappearing” on Twitter after hitting the jackpot.

Twitter users did not waste time poking fun at the comical tweets which were posted by the actress as far back as 2010.

However, this was a bit awkward for the “Tsotsi” star as she has been linked to the siphoning of National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant funding.

Pheto is accused of purchasing land in Bryanston, where she built herself a lavish home through funds looted from the troubled NLC.

In one of her old tweets, Pheto joked about wanting Lotto numbers from charismatic pastor and self-proclaimed prophet Paseka Motsoeneng, popularly known as Prophet Mboro.

Can Pastor Mbhoro give me lotto number already?? 🙃🙃🙃 — Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) November 9, 2016

In another tweet, posted in 2021, she joked about disappearing on Twitter if she were to win the jackpot.

“If you don’t see me on Twitter anymore, just know that I’ve won the Powerball jackpot,” she wrote in Setswana.

The tweet garnered over a thousand retweets and more than 230 comments.

Ge lesampone mo Twitter anymore, le itse gore ke winile Jackpot ya Powerball. 🥰🥂 pic.twitter.com/fih4DbYnW5 — Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) November 16, 2021

Some Twitter users advised her to deactivate her account to avoid being dragged any further.

Pheto did not respond to any of the tweets and hasn’t posted anything on her verified account since October 30, 2022.

On Thursday, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) placed her three-storey house under the hammer, but there was no successful offer made at the auction.

According to the SIU, the funds used to purchase Pheto’s house came from non-profit organisations that received NLC funding meant for the roll-out of a public campaign and culturally sensitive medical intervention projects aimed at achieving the traditional circumcision practice.

The actress’s three-storey home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a large open-plan dining room with a family room, a lounge, a large rooftop garden with an entertainment area, and a double garage, complete with staff quarters.

The Bryanston property is reported to be worth around R5 million. However, on Thursday no bid over the starting bid of R3m was made among the 28 registered bidders.

