Man killed in latest Wentworth shooting had been watching TV in his lounge when a stray bullet struck him

One of three people killed in a recent shooting in Wentworth had been watching television in his lounge when a stray bullet struck him.

Tifflin Road resident Craig Cochrane (55) was confirmed dead on Wednesday night.

According to reports, a 31-year-old man died in hospital following a shooting in Burgers Road and a 19-year-old man was attacked in Alabama Road and died minutes after arriving at hospital.

Police are investigating three counts of murder.

Cochrane's friend, Karl Gordon, shared a moving tribute on social media following news of the shooting.

Calling it "another senseless killing", Gordon said Cochrane had returned home after visiting him.

"Rest in eternal peace Craig, safe in the arms of the Lord. Gone too soon. It's so unbelievable you died on my birthday. Didn't expect it to be our last goodbyes to each other, and every time you left, you said to me you're going straight inside to watch tv because of all the shootings. Accept my sincere condolences to the Cochrane family," Gordon said.

Friends, family and those who knew Cochrane also expressed their condolences.

Last month, residents near a tuckshop on Woodville Road had to duck for cover following a drive-by shooting, one person was shot dead, and five more were wounded.

At the time, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a case of murder and five cases of attempted murder were under investigation.

Speaking to IOL on gun violence last year, KZN Violence Monitor Mary de Haas said there were far too many guns (on the street) and urgent action was needed. De Haas said there needed to be an immediate audit of missing police service guns and checks to ensure guns that were licensed to security companies were accounted for.

