Woman and lover charged for murder after husband’s body found in Chatsworth pathway

A Durban woman and her lover have been arrested and charged after the pair allegedly orchestrated the woman's husband's murder.

The pair, Lauretta Ramrathan (28) and Zale Wendel Leo Brock (37), were arrested two months after Bradley Singh's body was found dumped in a pathway along 27th Avenue in Umhlathuzana, Chatsworth, in November last year.

Ramrathan and Singh were married and had two children.

According to police, the 38-year-old had multiple stab wounds all over his body.

"At the time of the incident, the motive appeared to be the robbery, as the deceased's cellphone and bag were nowhere to be found. As the investigation progressed, information surfaced that the victim's wife and her boyfriend were involved in the murder," said provincial SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

Bayview SAPS spokesperson said detectives worked around the clock to effect the arrests.

Ramrathan and Brock have both appeared before the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court and are due back on March 2 for a formal bail application.

Speaking to the Chatsworth Tabloid, Singh's sister, Rooksanah Dawood, described her brother as a happy-go-lucky person. Se said he was a diehard Liverpool supporter and loved playing soccer. He was also described as a caring and quiet person.

"My brother was a wonderful person and an amazing dad to both his children. His children were robbed of a father. We want the accused to get what they deserve, and they should not be granted bail for this heinous criminal offence," she said.

