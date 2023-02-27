WATCH: Ladysmith community protest outside town hall demanding councillor’s removal following rape charge

Ladysmith residents are calling for the removal of a ward councillor after he was charged with rape. Picture: Claudine Senekal/Tabloid Newspapers

Ladysmith residents are calling for the removal of a ward councillor after he was charged with rape.

Last week, a recording of the alleged incident went viral in which the councillor can be heard allegedly having sexual intercourse with a woman.

IOL previously reported that it started with a phone call between the councillor and the woman who complained that her contract in the municipality was about to end, and she wanted to be employed permanently.

In a nine minute recording, he then ends with the councillor saying he was going to speak to the constituency head to make sure that the woman gets hired on a permanent basis.

Alfred Duma Municipality mayor Zama Sibisi said an investigation into the matter was underway. Sibisi said he had reported the matter to the councillor’s political party – the IFP – and they were hoping that the party would invoke its processes and advise the municipality as such.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo called for a full-scale investigation.

"We salute the two women who have come forward and called the councillor's accountability for his sexual misconduct and the abuse of public office," he said.

The DA's consistency head in uThukela, Alf Lees, said if there is prima facie evidence that the accusation is true, the IFP councillor should be charged both criminally and for bringing the Alfred Duma Municipality into disrepute.

Ladysmith SAPS has confirmed that a case of rape is under investigation after a 38-year-old woman claimed she was raped on Sunday last week in the Leonardsville area. No arrests have been effected as yet.

IOL