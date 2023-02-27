Five arrested after police teams seize R30m illicit cigarettes from farm near Beitbridge border post

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team received a tip-off about illicit cigarettes that were kept at a farm waiting to be transported to destinations in the country. Picture: SAPS

The Hawks have arrested five people and confiscated illicit cigarettes valued at over R30 million during a raid at the farm at the weekend.

“The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation received a tip off about illicit cigarettes that were kept at a farm waiting to be transported to different destinations in the country,” said spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke.

He said the raid took place at a farm between Musina and Beitbridge Port of Entry.

Maluleke said a sting operation involving the Hawks, Limpopo SAPS, the SANDF and South African Revenue Service (Sars) was immediately conducted.

“When the team arrived at the identified farm, they found a truck and a tractor with trailer loaded with suspected illicit cigarettes that were covered with bricks pallets. A preliminary investigation led to the discovery of a bakkie and another truck in the vicinity that were also fully loaded with suspected illicit cigarettes.

“The value of the seized suspected illicit cigarettes is over R30 million. The team worked throughout the night trying to safeguard the exhibit and locate the suspects,” he said.

Five men, who ranged in age from 26 to 44, were arrested and charged with contravening the Customs and Excise Act. They are expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, praised the team for their good work.

“The work of the team is commendable. The DPCI shall continue to dismantle organised criminal groups that decide to operate anywhere in our jurisdiction,” Lebeya said.

