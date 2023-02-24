KZN police ‘very confident’ they will find AKA killers

KwaZulu-Natal police are confident they will find the shooters responsible for the murder of SA award-winning artist Kiernan “AKA” Forbes. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

AKA was murdered two weeks ago when he was shot at close range by a gunman on Florida Road, Durban.

AKA’s close friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, was also gunned down during the suspected hit in which police believe AKA was the target.

“The matter is investigated by detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit. It is a very extensive investigation; however, we are very confident that they will bring the perpetrators to book,” said police provincial spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that decorated top cop Brigadier Vela Cele was appointed to head up the murder investigation.

He was instrumental in putting the man who raped and murdered 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana behind bars.

At the time, KZN SAPS provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said police have revealed that cellphones have been seized and statements taken from people in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as part of ongoing investigations.

Mkhwanazi added that police had also received ballistic reports and teams were reviewing all videos and analysing footage.

Meanwhile, a local taxi boss revealed that the hit men hired to kill the “All Eyes on Me” hitmaker may have been paid almost R250 000.

Speaking to TimesLive, the man claimed that hits could range from R10 000 to kill an ordinary person with no bodyguards to R500 000.

The taxi boss said killing a person could take time, and a hit for a person with bodyguards could take months to execute.

AKA was laid to rest last weekend at the Westpark Cemetery in Joburg.

IOL