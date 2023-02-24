Angry Sebokeng parents bring township to standstill after Grade 10 pupil stabbed to death in fight

A Grade 10 pupil has been stabbed to death following a fight at a Gauteng school this week. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Teaching was halted at a Gauteng school after community members stoned vehicles and blocked roads following the murder of a Grade 10 boy in a fight outside a local school on Thursday.

Gauteng education officials believe the ongoing incidents of violence seen at some schools are linked to gangsterism in the area.

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, a fight broke out on Wednesday night at a local sports grounds. A Grade 11 boy was stabbed during the altercation. He was rushed to a local hospital.

The fight is alleged to have spilled over the next day, resulting in a second boy, the deceased Grade 10 pupil, being stabbed outside the Dinokeng Secondary School in Westside Park, Sebokeng.

The incident is alleged to have occurred after school outside the school premises, and it is also alleged that he was stabbed by a fellow pupil.

The pupil was subsequently rushed to Sebokeng hospital, where he was unfortunately certified dead on arrival, said GDE spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane extended his condolences to the family of the deceased pupil.

"We mourn the untimely death of one of our learners, indeed we are deeply hurt and concerned by the occurrence of gangsterism which shortens the lives of our learners and jeopardises their future. We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and school community at large," the MEC said.

Earlier this month, a Grade 10 pupil was stabbed during a fight at the Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan.

At the time, Mabona said the fight stemmed from an earlier altercation between boys who had been pepper-spraying other pupils at the school.

Mabona told IOL that they are working with the Department of Social Development and police to address the ongoing violent attacks at schools.

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union has expressed its sadness and exasperation at the alarming increase in the number of violent incidents in schools since the start of the 2023 school year.

IOL