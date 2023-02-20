Former cop sentenced to life in prison for shooting wife dead

Mugiyo Ulrich Mabunda shot and killed his wife Tebogo Dikeledi Mabunda outside their house in Stonehenge in May 2020. Photo: Facebook

Pretoria - The Mpumalanga High Court has sentenced a former police officer to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of his wife.

Mugiyo Ulrich Mabunda, 44, shot and killed his wife Tebogo Dikeledi Mabunda, 39, outside their house in Stonehenge, Mpumalanga in May 2020.

He then turned the gun on himself and shot himself four times, but he survived.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Mabunda came back from work and asked to speak to his wife before shooting her.

“She was certified dead by paramedics at the scene while the husband was taken to hospital under police guard.”

After his recovery, Mabunda appeared in court where the State presented a strong case against him

“During his conviction in his absence, the court cancelled his bail and ordered the accused to submit himself to the authorities. So he was sentenced while in custody,” said Mohlala.

Provincial commissioner of the police, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela, applauded the perfect work done by the investigation team, the prosecution team as well as the judiciary.

"We hope this sentence will serve as a lesson to those who might consider perpetrating violence against defenceless victims that the law will deal decisively with them without fear or favour.

“We continue to urge men to refrain from using violence to resolve domestic issues. What pains us is that the three children were the greatest losers in the end," said Manamela.

IOL