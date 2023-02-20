Sifiso Mkhwanazi, 20, was positively identified by five sex as the man who took the six women who were found dead at his panel beating workplace. File Picture : Timothy Bernard African news Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Four out of six sex workers linked to murder accused Sifiso Mkhwanazi have now been positively identified through DNA evidence while the results of the other two are still outstanding.

Mkhwanazi briefly appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

It is believed that the 20-year-old lured the women to his father’s panel-beating workshop in Selby Village, Johannesburg.

During his court appearance, the State requested the postponement due to outstanding DNA results and CCTV footage.

State advocate Tshepo Mahange kaMzizi said the State was widening the scope of CCTV footage required for evidence.

Mahange kaMzizi explained that some of the bodies were in almost skeleton condition and beyond recognition, so it is best to comb through CCTV footage of the crime scene building from only October to a three-month period.

The CCTV footage will ascertain when and how the women had entered the premises.

Mkhwanazi was arrested after the discovery of six bodies at a panel-beating business in central Johannesburg on October 9 2022.

Security personnel alerted Mkhwanazi’s father to a foul smell coming out of the building, which was detected by one of the workers. Upon arrival, police discovered six bodies believed to be those of sex workers.

Mkhwanazi was only charged with one count of murder because the State was working to identify the other five bodies.

According to police, Mkhwanazi was previously arrested on rape charges in June 2021, but the charges were later withdrawn.

He has been remanded in custody and he is due to appear in court again on April 25.

