Tembe family: 'AKA partied and drank at the hotel with his entourage following the passing of his fiancée Anele'

Pretoria - Damning allegations have surfaced against the slain multi-award-winning rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, claiming that he cleaned up the blood in the hotel room, partied and drank with his entourage after pushing his fiancée, Anele Tembe off a hotel balcony.

The allegations were contained in a scathing letter which the Tembe family through its lawyer sent to the National Prosecuting Authority after the entity had indicated that it wouldn’t be prosecuting AKA for Anele’s death and would instead hold an inquest.

The letter was apparently written two weeks after the Tembe family was informed by the NPA in June 2022 that it would not be prosecuting AKA for Anele’s death.

The Tembe family believed there was overwhelming evidence to prosecute, however, it was ignored by investigators.

Tembe reportedly fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in April 2021.

On Friday, City Press shared excerpts of the letter, which said AKA and a staffer at the hotel fabricated their statements to the police and that evidence presented during the investigation was ignored.

City Press reported that AKA and Tembe were heard arguing in the hotel and a witness claimed Tembe told AKA to leave her alone moments before her “fall”. The witness claimed to have heard “Anele Tembe drop and administered CPR on her”.

City Press also reported that there were blood marks in the hotel room indicating that the couple fought, and that AKA had scratch marks on his back, believed to have been made by Tembe as she tried to defend herself.

The letter, according to the City Press report, goes on to state that Tembe’s fingerprints were not found on the balcony, further proving that she was pushed or thrown over.

The report states that Tembe did not die immediately, but was alive for 20 minutes after she hit the ground and that AKA did not attempt to help her.

"He did not attend to his injured fiancée, who remained alive for approximately 20 minutes. He did not go to perform CPR on her. Instead, Stefanutto, a complete stranger, cared enough to administer CPR and call emergency services in an attempt to save Anele Tembe's life ... Forbes cleaned up the hotel room. There was blood on the towels ... Forbes partied and drank at the hotel with his entourage following the passing of his fiancée," read the report.

Sources claimed that a warrant had been issued for AKA's arrest, however, the NPA told IOL that the case was registered as an inquest docket and no warrant of arrest was ever issued.

AKA was gunned down in Durban’s Florida Road alongside his former manager and long-time friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

AKA’s memorial is taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday. The Forbes family said he would have a private funeral on Saturday.

IOL