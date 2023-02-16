Motorist who drove over stabbed Durban father faces murder charge

Police sources have confirmed that the motorist, seen in a video driving over a man who had been stabbed in Sydenham last week, has been charged with murder.

He is due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

Clinton Pillay’s tragic incident made headlines after he was stabbed and then run over in the Durban suburb moments after dropping his son off at school.

Footage of the incidents went viral, sending shockwaves through the community.

IOL first reported that Pillay had been accosted by a man, believed to be his brother-in-law, in St Theresa’s Road. He was stabbed several times, and in the video, Pillay can be seen stumbling into Mayflower Road and trying to get assistance before a white BMW drives over him.

Pillay’s body becomes lodged under the vehicle for a few seconds, and the driver reportedly drives off.

However, police later stated that the driver stopped a short distance away and remained at the scene.

According to a source close to the investigation, the man accused of stabbing Pillay appeared in court this week. The State intends to oppose his bail.

Regarding the driver, it is alleged that the matter was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions’s office for a final decision.

It was later confirmed that he has since been charged with murder.

Meanwhile, it has since emerged that the man who allegedly stabbed Pillay has a pending case - for robbery - against him.

Pillay’s funeral takes place on Thursday at the Sydenham Souls Outreach church. Local businesses rallied together to assist the family.

This is a developing story

IOL